Celtics’ Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum Among Best-Selling NBA Jerseys

Kyrie Irving didn’t play for the Boston Celtics from April through June because of knee surgery, but that didn’t stop his jersey from being one of the most popular NBA merchandise purchases.

The All-Star point guard had the third-best selling jersey from April through June, the league announced Thursday. He trailed only Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

Also making an appearance in the top 10 was C’s rookie Jayson Tatum, who led Boston in scoring during their run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Here’s a look at the top-selling jerseys.

Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors top NBA's most popular merchandise list: https://t.co/U7wVRBdQij pic.twitter.com/kgUJYzjZBY — NBA (@NBA) June 28, 2018

It wouldn’t be surprising to see many of these players in the top 10 of jersey sales for the foreseeable future. The NBA is lucky to have so many super-talented young players for fans to cheer for.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports