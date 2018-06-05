Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Stars In New Commercial Featuring Pepsi, ‘Uncle Drew’ Movie

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

When Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving isn’t dazzling fans on the basketball court, he’s showcasing his acting skills on the big screen.

Irving is the lead role in the upcoming movie “Uncle Drew,” which releases June 29.

On Tuesday, Pepsi posted a video of a new commercial for Uncle Drew featuring Irving sporting a few 1970s-inspired hairstyles.

Irving had knee surgery in March and was ruled out for the rest of the 2017-18 season in April. Celtics fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the court, and “Uncle Drew” should help them get through the wait until training camp in September.