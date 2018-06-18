Celtics Reportedly Believe Kyrie Irving Wants To Stay In Boston Long-Term

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kyrie Irving’s vague, non-committal remarks last week raised questions about his future with the Boston Celtics.

But is it possible everyone is exaggerating, and that Irving actually enjoys life in Boston, as he’s said all along?

The 26-year-old’s looming contract situation certainly will be worth monitoring during the offseason, as well as next season. But the Celtics believe Irving ultimately wants to play in Beantown for the foreseeable future, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported Friday, citing an NBA source.

“Irving created a bit of a stir this week when he declined to state his desire to re-sign with the Celtics after next season,” Himmelsbach wrote. “A league source said Friday that the Celtics believe Irving is happy in Boston and would like to be with the team long-term, but that there are no certainties.”

That last part likely won’t ease Green Teamers’ nerves, but it’s a positive report nonetheless.

So, how does Irving’s situation factors into all the LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard rumors, if at all? Your guess is as good as ours.