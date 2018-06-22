Celtics Select Texas A&M’s Robert Williams With No. 27 Pick In NBA Draft

Danny Ainge didn’t opt for fireworks Thursday night, but the Boston Celtics’ president basketball operations still added a solid player in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Celtics have selected Texas A&M’s Robert Williams with the No. 27 pick in the draft.

The 6-foot-9 big man boasts a 7-foot-6 wingspan and is an excellent shot blocker, averaging 2.6 blocks per game during his sophomore season with the Aggies.

Williams is less polished offensively — he averaged 10.4 points per game last season — and there are concerns about his motivation, but NBA experts believe the 20-year-old has legitimate upside.

Williams is a lottery-level talent, a player with immense talent. If he can show a commitment to playing hard, this could be a steal of the first-round. ESPN's @Mike_Schmitz compares him to another 27th overall pick: Clint Capela. https://t.co/9zFvD7MWiM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

The Celtics reportedly were seriously considering trading up to land a top-10 pick, but those opportunities fell through, according to the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett.

Boston also was dealing from a position of power: This current roster very well could contend for an NBA title next season once Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving return to the fold, so Ainge wasn’t expected to give up quality assets unless the return was significant.

The C’s have no picks in the second round, so barring a late trade, Williams will be the lone player in the team’s 2018 draft class.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images