Celtics Star Kyrie Irving Heaps Major Praise On ‘MVP’ LeBron James

If you’re trying to maintain the belief that there’s bad blood between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, you probably should just give up at this point.

Getting out of James’ shadow reportedly was the primary reason for Irving wanting to move on from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it’s become increasingly clear the two superstars have great respect for each other.

In addition to James drafting Irving to his NBA All-Star Game team, the Boston Celtics point guard gushed over his former teammate during a radio interview Wednesday with Hot 97 in New York. So much so that Irving argued that James was the most deserving of the MVP award this past season.

“MVP, it’s hard to gauge nowadays. Because now you have the people’s MVP and you have, like, the NBA’s MVP,” Irving said, as transcribed by ESPN. “I think the people’s MVP was definitely James (Harden), but the NBA MVP is definitely LeBron (James).”

Irving continued: “If we’re talking strictly based off stats, like, he checks every mark. … He’s incredible, he’s incredible.”

Irving has had a front-row seat to James’ greatness throughout the majority of his NBA career, including watching the star forward break the Celtics’ hearts in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. As the old saying goes, game recognizes game.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports