Celtics’ Terry Rozier Fires Warning Shot At NBA Teams That Doubt Him

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Terry Rozier had his coming out party in the 2017-18 NBA season, but the upcoming campaign undoubtedly will be the most important of the young guard’s career to date.

Rozier, who exceeded expectations filling in for Kyrie Irving, is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract with the Boston Celtics. While the 24-year-old technically will become a restricted free agent at next season’s end, another strong campaign could result in a monster payday for the Louisville product.

And according to Rozier, that payday only will get larger if you overlook him.

U doubt me then u pay double — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) June 8, 2018

It should be interesting to see how Rozier produces once Irving is back from injury. The tail end of the regular season and playoffs highlighted the type of impact he can make on the court, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see Rozier become one of the better sixth men in the league.