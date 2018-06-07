Channing Frye Fires Twitter Shot At Draymond Green During NBA Finals Game 3

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

Channing Frye might not be playing in this year’s NBA Finals, but he, like the rest of us, is sick Draymond Green’s antics.

The Golden State Warriors forward was at it again during Wednesday’s Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. First, Green and Cavs forward Tristan Thompson were assessed technical fouls for jawing at each other in the opening quarter.

Green then spent the majority of the half throwing a tantrum over each whistle that went against him. The Warriors forward has garnered a reputation for being edgy, causing many analysts to dismiss his behavior as Draymond being Draymond.

And so Frye is electing to take the Green approach next season so he can get the same treatment. The former Cavs forward announced his plan in a tweet trolling Green on Wednesday.

I cannot wait to start off the year yelling at the refs like a hobo on bath salts, so when i get in the playoffs they say “oh it’s just Channing” — Channing Frye (@Channing_Frye) June 7, 2018

Good plan, Channing.