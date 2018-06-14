Check Out Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Rob Gronkowski At Belmont Stakes

It was quite the weekend for Rob Gronkowski.

Aside from putting the kibosh on rumors of being traded by the New England Patriots, Gronkowski made his way to New York for the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes.

While the star tight end’s horse, Gronkowski, didn’t win the race, it’s safe to say the five-time Pro Bowl selection had a great day at the track, which included meeting the horse for the first time, an exchange with Jimmy Fallon and a nail-biting scamper to the finish line.

Check it all out in the video below, courtesy of America’s Best Racing.

Just another day in the life of No. 87.

