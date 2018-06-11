Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Has Unsurprising Pick For Best Tight End In NFL

When healthy, Rob Gronkowski is the best tight in the NFL. Sorry, but that’s as close to an objective fact as you’re going to get in the world of sports opinions.

Still, Tennessee Titans Pro Bowler Delanie Walker believes otherwise, as does Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro Travis Kelce.

During an appearance Monday on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Kelce was asked who he believes is the best tight end in the game. And if you’ve followed Kelce at all during his career, then his answer probably won’t surprise you.

“Travis Kelce — myself,” Kelce said. “Personally, I take that and try and make that a definitive answer every single year. I know I’ve been up in questions with Gronk the past couple years, and that’s very deserving for Gronk, Gronk’s a hell of a player.

“But this year, I’m always trying to one-up and take it to the next level.”

Hey, what was Kelce supposed to say? That he’s the second best tight in the game?

At the end of the day, this type of confidence is what you want in a player, even if it sometimes leads to obnoxious on-field behavior. That doesn’t change the fact that Gronkowski is better, though.

Whether hei still is with the New England Patriots next season, however, remains up for debate.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images