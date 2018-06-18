Chris Broussard’s Kawhi Leonard-To-Celtics Theory Actually Makes Sense

It’s still difficult to imagine Kawhi Leonard in a Boston Celtics uniform.

The idea of the San Antonio Spurs star being traded to Boston is looking less crazy by the day, however.

Leonard, as you might’ve heard, reportedly wants out of San Antonio and prefers to be dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers. But the Spurs reportedly don’t want to trade him to a Western Conference team, and the Celtics are believed to have interest in the All-Star forward.

Furthermore, Chris Broussard appeared on FS1’s “Undisputed” on Monday and said San Antonio will look to the Eastern Conference if it decides to deal Leonard. He also said Leonard, who will be a free agent after next season, should strongly consider OKing a trade to Boston, which likely would require a long-term commitment from the 26-year-old.

“Why in the world would the Spurs give Kawhi: No. 1 what he wants, No. 2 strengthen a conference rival? I think they’ll look to the East … Boston and Philly are both better options,” Broussard said. “And I know that his uncle who’s advising him, Dennis Robertson, is close with Kyrie (Irving’s) dad.

“… If Kawhi and Kyrie are tight, and I don’t know that they are or not, why in the world wouldn’t you stay in Boston and build something there? … You’d be the favorites for the next several years.”

"Why in the world would the Spurs give Kawhi: No. 1 what he wants, No. 2 strengthen a conference rival? I think they'll look to the East … Boston and Philly are both better options." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/egHBvmS0sw — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 18, 2018

One possibility Broussard omitted, which would throw off his entire premise, is the Celtics might need to trade Irving to acquire Leonard. Sure, they could accomplish the deal without Irving, but he nevertheless could factor into negotiations, if they ever take place.

Between Leonard’s discontent and LeBron James’ looming free agency, the NBA offseason already is off to an exhausting start.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images