Chris Broussard Gives Three Reasons Why Kyrie Irving Could Leave Celtics

The Boston Celtics might want to start planning for life without Kyrie Irving.

This isn’t to say Irving won’t be wearing a Celtics uniform for the foreseeable future, just as many envisioned when Boston acquired the All-Star point guard from the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason. But Irving can become a free agent after next season, and it’s unclear at this point whether he wants to remain in Boston long-term, especially since he has no plans to sign a contract extension this summer.

Chris Broussard listed three reasons Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed” why the Celtics should be concerned about Irving’s long-term future with the organization.

3 reasons why Kyrie is leaving Boston: 1. He could lose anywhere between $80-$100 million if he resigns now

2. Boston wasn’t on his initial list for landing spots when he requested a trade from Cleveland

3. He wasn’t on the bench Game 7 against Cleveland via @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/YcGJ8d4TdF — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 14, 2018

Again, Irving has given no indication — at least publicly — that he wants to leave Boston. But there’s been some speculation about his desire to play for the New York Knicks, and the Celtics would risk eventually losing him for nothing if they allow him to play out this season without an assurance that he wants to stay in Boston beyond the 2018-19 campaign.

Perhaps Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge should sit down and have a heart-to-heart with Irving, as Broussard suggests, or even field trade offers to at least see what’s out there.

