Chris Sale Has Priceless Reaction To Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Ridiculous Catch

If Jackie Bradley Jr.’s defensive prowess continues to amaze you, you’re not alone.

JBJ’s own Boston Red Sox teammates are right there with you.

Bradley added to his already lengthy highlight reel of web gems during the third inning of the Red Sox’s tilt with the New York Yankees on Saturday. After Aaron Hicks tagged a ball to deep center field, Bradley raced to the wall and turned in a stunning leaping catch.

Arguably no one was more appreciative of Bradley’s snag than Red Sox starter Chris Sale, who couldn’t help but put his hands on his head in disbelief as he watched his center fielder save his bacon.

You can watch Sale’s reaction to the wild grab here.

Sale’s visage goes to show that just when you think you’ve seen it all with Bradley, he finds a way to make your jaw drop.