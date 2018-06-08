Chris Sale Looks To End Two-Game Losing Skid As He Takes On His Former Team

Chris Sale is looking to bounce back from consecutive losses, and he’ll try to do so against his former team.

The Boston Red Sox lefty will take the mound Friday night against the Chicago White Sox from Fenway Park in hopes to collect his sixth win of the season.

NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley break down Sale’s last two starts and if he’s become a “victim of the expectations he’s set for himself.”

To hear their analysis, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images