Chris Sale Says Added Rest Days Helped Contribute To Strong Start

After two consecutive rough starts, Chris Sale certainly needed to get his form back.

However, 10 strikeouts over eight innings of work wasn’t enough as the Boston Red Sox fell to the Chicago White Sox 1-0 Friday night at Fenway Park.

After the game, the lefty noted having added rest and putting in extra work over that time helped him during his latest start.

