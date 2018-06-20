Chris Sale Vows To Keep His Head Up After Red Sox’s Tough Loss To Twins

Chris Sale hasn’t had the best of luck this season, but he’s not getting too hung up about it.

The Boston Red Sox’s bats have continued to go quiet in games Sale starts, a trend that resurfaced Tuesday night at Target Center. Despite allowing just two runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts over seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, Sale was pegged with a no decision as Boston fell 6-2 in the series opener.

After the game, Sale made it clear he wouldn’t hang his head over what transpired Tuesday, instead showing full understanding of the tough breaks that can happen in baseball.

