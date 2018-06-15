Chris Sale’s ‘Really Good Fastball’ Has Returned In Last Two Starts

Chris Sale has had a solid 2018 season so far, and the Boston Red Sox have to be pleased with how their ace has been throwing the ball of late especially.

The left-hander’s velocity had dipped to begin the season, but Sale has ramped up his fastball to the normal 95-97-mph range in his past two starts.

Sale threw a career-high 214 1/3 innings in 2017, and he tired down the stretch because of the heavy workload. The Red Sox have taken a different approach with Sale so far this season, choosing to keep him fresh by toning down his innings and pitch count early in the season, which might have led to the downtick in velocity.

But that is a concern of the past.

NESN’s Steve Lyons and Adam Pellerin discussed the return of Sale’s velocity and what might account for it Thursday before the Red Sox took on the Seattle Mariners.

To hear the breakdown, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images