Colby Covington Drinks ‘Nerd Tears’, Bashes Eagles In Wild UFC 225 Presser

Colby Covington has had a lot of success in his young UFC career, but he hasn’t made many fans throughout his journey because of his controversial personality.

The loud-mouth fighter defeated Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 on Saturday night in Chicago to capture the interim welterweight title belt, then, the one they call “Chaos” went into full chaos mode.

In a bombastic post-fight press conference, he doubled down on his promise to present the belt to President Donald Trump at the Oval Office, bashed the Philadelphia Eagles for not visiting the White House following their Super Bowl win, berated welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and drank from a water bottle with “Nerd Tears” written on it.

Prior to the presser, Covington spoke with Fox Sports 1 and got in a heated trash talk war with former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Covington criticized Bisping’s coach Jason Parillo, who also coached dos Anjos, and Bisping wasn’t having it.

Love him or hate him, at this rate Covington is going to be a force to be reckoned with for years to come — and it’s not going to be because of his mouth.

“Chaos” has shown that he is truly an excellent fighter. His strong cardio, incredible takedown ability and impressive wrestling ability are the reasons why he’s been able to climb near the top of the welterweight division and will soon likely get a date with Woodley in a title unification bout.

