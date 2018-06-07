Colin Cowherd Trolls NFL With Warning About Playing For Patriots

It’s become increasingly clear that playing for the New England Patriots is not for everyone.

While the Patriots have been Super Bowl contenders every season for nearly two decades, the high level of success isn’t worth being a part of the strict culture set in New England.

Lane Johnson believes the Pats operate a “fear-based organization,” while former New England linebacker Cassius Marsh hated playing under Bill Belichick and Co. so much that he contemplated giving up football. These sentiments were enough for Colin Cowherd to issue a warning to the rest of the NFL about the dangers that come with playing for the Patriots.

Well, not really.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Cowherd took trolling to new heights when he humorously spun all of New England’s successes as negatives.

Check it out:

A warning for any NFL player thinking of playing for the New England Patriots pic.twitter.com/nqFPgD97Nk — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 6, 2018

Well done.

As the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win showed, the Patriot Way isn’t the only method of winning a Lombardi Trophy. But Belichick’s system works for his team year in and year out, and it terms of past and present Pats players, the advocates appear to outweigh the naysayers.

