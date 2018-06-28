Colombia’s Team Dance Arguably World Cup 2018’s Best Goal Celebration

Photo via Twitter/FOX Soccer

Colombia is determined to dance their way into sports fans’ hearts this summer.

Los Cafeteros celebrated the goal they scored Friday against Senegal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with an ingenious team-oriented dance. After Yerry Mina put Colombia up 1-0 with a headed goal, he and his teammates busted out this classic move:

Come for the Yerry Mina goal, stay for the 🔥 celebration! 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/zTgeAbBagD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

Mina’s goal helped Colombia secure a 1-0 win and finish atop Group H during a dramatic final day of the World Cup 2018 group stage.

Colombia thrilled fans at the 2014 FIFA World Cup with their full-team dance routines.

Celebrations in 2018 have been comparatively muted so far. Let’s hope Colombia’s dance vs. Senegal represents a new dawn as far as World Cup 2018 goal celebrations are concerned.