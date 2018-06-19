Colombia Vs. Japan Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Colombia did well at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, advancing to the quarterfinals before losing to the host nation 2-1.
The Cafateros enter the 2018 World Cup in Russia with lots of confidence, led by their world-class midfielder, James Rodriguez. They open their Group H schedule against Japan, who are no strangers to World Cup competition having qualified for six consecutive World Cups.
This is sure to be a competitive game.
Here’s how to watch Colombia vs. Japan online.
When: Tuesday, June 19, at 8 a.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO
Powered by WordPress.com VIP