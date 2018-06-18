Colombia Vs. Japan Odds, Pick: ‘Cafeteros’ Favorites In World Cup Game

Photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images

Japan and Colombia are becoming familiar foes.

The teams will face off at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday in Russia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H opener. Colombia sits 16th in FIFA’s latest rankings, while Japan enters the tournament in a lowly 61st position. Oddsmakers use these numbers and the memory of Colombia’s 4-1 win over Japan in the 2014 World Cup to install Los Cafeteros as favorites in this 2018 contest.

Let’s look at the Colombia vs. Japan betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Colombia win: -145

Japan win: +475

Draw: +255

Total goals: 2

OVER: -115

Under: -105

NESN.com’s picks: Colombia win, over

Colombia is quietly confident of improving on its 2014 World Cup showing, in which reached the quarterfinals for the first time in its history. The South Americans play with cohesion and flair and look like a good bet to top their competitive group. Japan changed head coaches just two months before the World Cup, and the shocking move is bound to have negative consequences on the field. Bet on Colombia.

After missing the 2014 World Cup due to injury, Colombia’s Radamel Falcao is healthy and sharp. The veteran striker adds punch to Colombia team that scored the second-fewest goals of the teams that qualified out of South America. Given our questions over Japan’s strategic approach, the over looks like the best pick.