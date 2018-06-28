Senegal Vs. Colombia Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Senegal enters the last day of group stage play tied with Japan atop Group H, but it’s still possible the African nation won’t qualify for the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

While Senegal only needs a draw against Colombia on Thursday to advance, a loss combined with a Japan win or draw to Poland would send the African nation home for the summer.

Here’s how to watch Colombia vs. Senegal online.

When: Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports