Costa Rica Vs. Serbia: Dramatic Free Kick Powers Serbia To World Cup Win

Scoring chances were tough to come by in Sunday morning’s match between Costa Rica and Serbia, but the one that resulted in a goal was an absolute gem.

Aleksandar Kolarov’s free kick goal in the second half propelled Serbia to a 1-0 victory their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E opener.

It was a tough result for Los Ticos, who probably deserved a better fate. Still, they had a chance to take the lead early in the match.

Big miss from Costa Rica! Gonzalez gets free on the back post but skies the header over the bar. pic.twitter.com/S4hW8QRgOL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

One of the best opportunities of the game occurred when Serbia’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic attempted a bicycle kick near the end of the first half. The goal wouldn’t have counted, as Milinkovic-Savic was offsides, but it was a beautiful effort nonetheless.

Acrobatic effort from Milinkovic-Savic! pic.twitter.com/4aXsxlpTB6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas did all he could to keep Serbia off the board.

Just Keylor Navas doing what he does best! pic.twitter.com/qaYlYleahT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

But just over 10 minutes into the second half, Aleksandar Kolarov finally broke through.

WHAT. A. GOAL! How do you get past Navas? Put it in the upper 90 like Kolarov! pic.twitter.com/k6zSeI3r61 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2018

What a finish.

Here’s Costa Rica vs. Serbia by the numbers:

Costa Rica now faces a steep mountain to climb if it wants to advance out of the group stage, while Serbia all-but ensured itself a spot in the Round of 16.

Man of the match: Kolarov, whose amazing free kick was the difference.

Next up: Both teams will be back in action Friday, with Costa Rica set to play Brazil and Serbia scheduled to take on Switzerland.