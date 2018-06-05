Could Healthy Celtics Team Be Toughest Test For Warriors Next NBA Season?

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals and appear well on their way to quickly wrapping up a third championship in four seasons.

The Warriors, of course, are supremely talented, and it doesn’t look like their superstar core of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson is breaking up anytime soon. They have committed ownership, a new arena that should increase revenue, and a rabid fanbase hungry for more success.

It’s hard to imagine many teams, as currently constructed, being able to not only challenge the Warriors but eliminate them four times in seven games. There is one team, however, that if fully healthy has a real shot at beating them, and it’s the Boston Celtics.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe wrote a great column Tuesday about the Warriors’ dominance over the Cavs, and he had an interesting note at the bottom of the piece.

“In the end, it probably won’t matter,” Lowe wrote. “The Warriors are a generational juggernaut. Only one team — the Rockets — has wobbled them since they acquired Durant. Andre Iguodala may come back soon, adding another playmaker to punish any trapping scheme. The Cavs have always been at least one two-way player short for this matchup. (So is almost everyone. The combination of two-way guys and star power on a fully actualized Boston team makes it perhaps the most interesting Warriors opponent going forward.)”

A fully healthy Celtics team really is an interesting matchup for the Warriors, and Lowe points out a big reason why: two-way players.

The C’s arguably are best equipped to beat the Warriors because of their defensive versatility. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward — likely 4/5s of Boston’s 2018-19 starting lineup — all are able to switch on defense, particularly on the pick-and-roll (the staple of today’s NBA offenses). The worst matchup the Warriors could create for the C’s is Kyrie Irving or Terry Rozier on Kevin Durant. KD’s height advantage over point guards is a huge advantage for Golden State, but as we’ve seen numerous times in this postseason, the Warriors’ offense isn’t at its best when Durant is constantly in isolation situations.

The Celtics, thanks to their defensive versatility and other factors, had the best defense in the league this season, as measured by defensive efficiency. But as important as defense is, you need to be able to score against the Warriors’ high-powered offense to have any chance of beating them. That means consistently scoring over 100 points.

Irving and Hayward are reliable 20-plus point scorers. Tatum is capable of scoring 20-plus in important games (he had 10 such games in the 2018 playoffs) and Brown showed he can do the same (two 30-point playoff games this season). Terry Rozier provides instant offense off the bench if Irving is healthy, and Horford ranked in the top 10 in 3-point percentage. Hordford’s threat on the perimeter opens driving lines to the basket for Tatum, Irving and others.

Going against the Warriors is a daunting task for many teams, and when the Dubs hit opponents with huge runs, often in the third quarter, it can be a real confidence deflator. The Celtics shouldn’t lack confidence versus the Warriors for several reasons, mostly because of their recent results against them.

Boston, without Hayward, defeated Golden State 92-88 in November at TD Garden. In fact, the C’s are 3-3 against the Dubs over the last three seasons, including two wins at Oracle Arena, where Irving has played some of the best games of his career.

There’s a long way to go before the 2019 NBA Finals, and injuries always play a factor in determining which teams reach that stage. But a strong case can be made that if healthy, the Celtics represent the best chance any team has of preventing the Warriors from lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy in three straight seasons.