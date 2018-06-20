Could Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler Join Forces With Nets Next Summer?

Could the Brooklyn Nets finally be turning the page?

The Nets damaged their future in a big way when it went all in with the now-infamous 2013 trade that sent Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to Brooklyn. The blockbuster move resulted in zero championships and a series of lost draft picks, which the Boston Celtics have immensely benefitted from.

But now that the Nets have somewhat overcome their past shortcomings, a new dawn could be coming for the franchise. During Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Fox Sports 1’s Jason McIntyre floated the possibility of Brooklyn obtaining two superstars next summer.

"Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler next summer to Brooklyn is going to be in play." — @jasonrmcintyre pic.twitter.com/sz2gi1jcRj — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 20, 2018

The Nets certainly did themselves some favors in trading for Dwight Howard, as the team now has very favorable salary cap flexibility heading into next offseason. The question remains, however, will any superstars want to take their talents to Brooklyn?

Aside from available max contracts, the Nets obviously have their setting to pitch, as the proximity to New York City likely would be appealing for marquee talents. Still, if winning is a priority, the Nets might not be the best option given the rapid rise of the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston likely will make re-signing Kyrie Irving a priority next summer, but it should be interesting to see what Jimmy Butler does. Karl-Anthony Towns also will become a free agent after the upcoming season, which could handcuff the Minnesota Timberwolves into making some tough decisions.

So, while it might not be Irving and Butler, the growing sense is that the Nets will be major players next offseason and become competitive once again.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports