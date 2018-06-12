Could Lakers Land LeBron James, Paul George And Chris Paul? Chris Broussard Explains

Since last summer, it has been rumored that LeBron James could be taking his talents to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers and that Paul George would be donning the Purple and Gold with him.

While that still appears to be one of the likely outcomes of the NBA offseason, there apparently is a way for the Lakers to add a third star along with James and George.

Enter: Chris Paul.

The veteran point guard will become an unrestricted free agent July 1 after spending this past season with the Houston Rockets. James and Paul are close friends and it long has been thought the two would try and team up later in the careers, but the Rockets were the presumed destination.

However, Chris Broussard explained Monday on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” how the Lakers acquire the trio of stars this offseason.

"Here's what I think the Lakers should do… Sign LeBron and Chris Paul as free agents and then trade for Paul George." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/5kdsNvQhkx — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 11, 2018

Wherever James elects to go, he certainly will want to compete for a title. The Lakers are full of young talent, but James and George, along with youngsters Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma, won’t be enough to overtake the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference. But the addition of Paul, along with James and George, would vault the Lakers into title contention depending on what they send to the Oklahoma City Thunder for George.

A Big Three of James, George and Paul in LA would revitalize one of the NBA’s marquee franchises, but they still would need to fill out the roster with quality veterans in order to compete for a title.

