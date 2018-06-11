Could This LeBron James-Kevin Durant NBA Free Agency Scenario Really Happen?

The NBA’s silly season figures to be sillier than most, for one king-sized reason: LeBron James.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar is expected to opt out of his contract and hit free agency this summer, and where he lands is anyone’s guess. But what if he ropes another mega-star into his decision?

That’s what ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggested Monday morning during an appearance on “The Dan LeBatard Show.”

“The best thing he (LeBron) could do is get on the phone to Kevin Durant and convince him to come to the (Los Angeles) Lakers with him,” Windhorst said, as transcribed by ESPN Radio Cincinnati’s Lance McAlister.

James and Durant spurning their perennial title contenders to form a superteam in Tinseltown? Now, that’s a juicy storyline.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility, either: L.A. reportedly is one of the destinations on James’ shortlist, and the Lakers have the ability to clear cap space for two max-contract players. LeBron supposedly will talk to Paul George about possibly teaming up in Hollywood, so why not reach out to Durant, who’s an unrestricted free agent this summer and a better player than George?

But we’ll stop you here: There’s virtually no chance Durant leaves the Golden State Warriors. Why would he after winning two championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards in two seasons? The 29-year-old emphatically confirmed in March he’ll re-sign with the Warriors this offseason, and while he’s entitled to change his mind, there’s no sense in leaving the best situation in the NBA.

Lakers fans should keep their chins up, though, as Windhorst’s remarks suggest LeBron is very much considering a move to L.A. this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images