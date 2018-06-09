Crawford Vs. Horn Live Stream: Watch Welterweight Boxing Match Online

The WBO welterweight title is on the line Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Reigning champion Jeff Horn (18-0-1, 12 KOs) will square off with Terence Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs), who will fight after brief scare at weigh-ins. Crawford also is making his debut in the 147-pound division.

Horn perhaps is best known for winning the title after beating Manny Pacquiao in 2017. His only defense of the title came later that year against Gary Corcoran.

The Aussie will face a stiff challenge in Crawford, who in 2017 became the first fighter to unify all four belts in any weight division since Jermain Taylor in 2006.

The evening’s undercard gets underway at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the main event expected to start around 11 p.m.

Here’s how to watch Crawford vs. Horn online:

When: Saturday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+