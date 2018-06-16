Croatia Vs. Nigeria Live Stream: Watch World Cup Group D Game Online

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Although Argentina is the feature in the Group of Death, don’t sleep on Croatia and Nigeria.

Both squads have a good bit of staying power in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with talent in all thirds that makes each team a tough customer. In their first Group D matchup, Croatia and Nigeria will beat up on each other Saturday, with the result likely playing a huge role in who ultimately advances to the Round of 16.

Here’s how to watch Croatia vs. Nigeria online.

When: Saturday, June 16, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO