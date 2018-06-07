Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Moving Story About His Dad, Dale Jarrett

Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s legacy lives on with his family and fellow NASCAR drivers.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Wednesday shared a moving story via Twitter about his most recent encounter with NASCAR legend Dale Jarrett. Jarrett told Earnhardt Jr. a touching story about Earnhardt Sr. unwittingly autographing his UPS hat shortly before he died.
Earnhardt Sr., a seven-time NASCAR champion, crashed during that Daytona 500 and died from his injuries, and the fateful time changed the Earnhardt and NASCAR families forever, as evidence by this keepsake Jarrett gave Earnhardt Jr. on Thursday.
What a great gesture from Jarrett.
