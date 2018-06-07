Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Moving Story About His Dad, Dale Jarrett

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s legacy lives on with his family and fellow NASCAR drivers.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Wednesday shared a moving story via Twitter about his most recent encounter with NASCAR legend Dale Jarrett. Jarrett told Earnhardt Jr. a touching story about Earnhardt Sr. unwittingly autographing his UPS hat shortly before he died.

I see @DaleJarrett at the studio for our show tonight. And he says he has something for me. I wonder what could it be. He proceeded to tell me a story to explain. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 7, 2018

In 2001 at the Daytona 500 hours before the race DJ was getting ready to do his hospitality for his new sponsor UPS. As he exited his motorcoach (parked directly across from my fathers) he noticed dad is meeting with a group of sponsors and fans of his own. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 7, 2018

Dad is hurriedly signing items handed to him by the group as he talks. DJ worked his way through the group up to dad and took the UPS hat off his head. He handed it to dad. Dad signs the item having yet to look up to realize whom it belonged to. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 7, 2018

Dad stops to examine the hat after signing it because of the color and logo. The UPS branding was an unfamiliar sight. He looks up to notice DJ standing there and they both had a good laugh. DJ eventually went on his way, as did dad. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 7, 2018

Earnhardt Sr., a seven-time NASCAR champion, crashed during that Daytona 500 and died from his injuries, and the fateful time changed the Earnhardt and NASCAR families forever, as evidence by this keepsake Jarrett gave Earnhardt Jr. on Thursday.

Through the years after my dads death many drivers and industry folk were incredibly supportive, and that certainly includes Dale Jarrett. Today he gave me that hat my father signed all those years ago. It’s hard to know how to express my appreciation for his friendship. pic.twitter.com/lbKK9iR44K — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 7, 2018

What a great gesture from Jarrett.