Dana LeVangie, Rick Porcello Discuss Success of Red Sox Rotation

The Boston Red Sox have had great success on their most recent road trip.

The team is 4-0 heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. After completing a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, Boston squeaked by Seattle on Thursday in a 2-1 victory thanks in part to a solid outing from David Price.

The lefty has been strong on the hill for the Sox, much like the rest of the rotation, including Rick Porcello, who takes the bump in Friday’s game.

Pitching coach Dana LeVangie and Porcello both talked about what’s been working for the starting rotation throughout the season.

Check out what LeVangie and Porcello had to say in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images