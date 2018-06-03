Watch Danica Patrick Conquer Napa Valley With Epic Handstand Instagram

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images

Danica Patrick’s racing career is over, but her Instagram game is alive and well.

The recently retired driver, who called it quits after wrecking out in the 2018 Indianapolis 500, has had a heavy social media presence over the years. She’s also a big wine connoisseur, and even has her own “intense and lively” cabernet.

Well, those forces collided Sunday when Patrick nailed an epic handstand during a visit to Napa Valley.

(You can click here to view Patrick’s post.)

Hey, who goes to Wine Country and doesn’t nail a handstand on a picnic table?

Although Patrick’s time as one of motorsports’ biggest stars largely is over, she’ll be back in the national limelight soon enough. The 36-year-old recently announced she’ll be the first woman to host the ESPY Awards.