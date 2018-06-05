Dave Dombrowski Expresses Level Of Concern About Dustin Pedroia’s Knee Injury

The bulk of Dustin Pedroia’s 2018 season has been spent on the disabled list.

After undergoing a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee in late October, Pedroia didn’t make his season debut until May 26 before being placed on the DL yet again Saturday.

Prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski shared his level of concern about Pedroia’s knee while also giving an injury update on Mookie Betts.

To hear what Dombrowski had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports