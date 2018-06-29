Dave Dombrowski Sheds Some Light On Red Sox’s Trade Deadline Plans

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are a pretty well-rounded team, but there’s always room to improve.

Boston is on pace to win 108 games after claiming its 54th victory in game No. 81 with Wednesday’s win over the Angels, and its president still is looking for ways to further bolster the squad.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” on Thursday, Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski detailed what he’s looking to do with the non-waiver trade deadline just a month away.

“We’ve looked a little bit in trying to improve against left-hand pitching, and if there is a right-hand hitter that can help us in some type of role there,” Dombrowski said. “You can always look at your bullpen. Can you put up another zero? Our bullpen has performed well overall. You look at a guy like Tyler Thornburg coming back, and how far away is he? He threw the ball well the other night and we’ll see how he feels today and take it from there. So those are the type of things we’re really taking abreast of taking place.”

Dombrowski also noted that he believes the Red Sox do have the minor-league assets necessary to make a beneficial deal happen, while also expressing his awareness of Boston’s proximity to the luxury tax threshold.

With the New York Yankees also playing tremendous baseball, the American League East race is shaping up to be one of the most compelling in a long time. Adding even more talent to a deep roster certainly will play a big role in ensuring the Sox avoid the dreaded wild card game.