David Price Looking To Continue Recent Dominance In Start Vs. Twins

by on Wed, Jun 20, 2018 at 8:04PM
David Price has been nothing short of dominant in recent starts.

The Boston Red Sox starter is 6-0 in his last seven outings, posting a 2.64 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .205 batting average.

He’ll look to continue upon that Wednesday as he takes on a team he historically has dominated, the Minnesota Twins.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

