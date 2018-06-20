Denmark Vs. Australia Odds, Pick: Socceroos Underdogs In World Cup Game

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Survival will be on the minds of Denmark and Australia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup game.

The teams will meet at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday in their second World Cup Group C game. Denmark, FIFA’s 12th-ranked team, is coming off a narrow win over Peru, and 36th-ranked Australia is determined to rebound from its agonizing loss to France. Denmark can all but confirm a place in the round of 16 with a win over Australia, which must avoid defeat to remain in World Cup contention.

Let’s look at the Denmark vs. Australia betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Denmark win: -110

Australia win: +335

Draw: +235

Total goals: 2

OVER: -145

Under: +120

NESN.com’s picks: Denmark win, over

Australia surprisingly pushed France to the limit, but we don’t believe the Socceroos are consistent enough to sustain that performance level against Denmark. Unless Lady Luck intervenes on Australia’s behalf, Denmark will extend its unbeaten streak to 17 games. Bet on Denmark to win.

Although Australia lacks attacking punch overall, scoring a goal from open play wouldn’t be a big surprise. Denmark showed attacking ruthlessness against Peru by capitalizing on one of few scoring chances. The Danes will create more opportunities against Australia and finish one or more of them. Take the over.