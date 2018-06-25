Denmark Vs. France Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images

It goes without saying losing will be the least desirable option when France meets Denmark.

The teams will play at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C game. Denmark can finish atop Group C with a win over France and can secure passage to the Round of 16 with a draw. France already has clinched its Round of 16 place and only needs a draw to win Group C. Oddsmakers have installed Les Bleus as favorites against the Danish Dynamite.

Let’s look at the Denmark vs. France betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Denmark win: +375

France win: +115

Draw: +165

Total goals: 2

OVER: +105

Under: -125

NESN.com’s picks: France win, under

A deeply talented France likely will shuffle its lineup, but its winning mentality still will be on display against Denmark. Les Bleus didn’t hit their expected heights in their first two games, so Denmark might fall victim to a French renaissance. Danish winger Yussuf Poulsen will be suspended for the game, further decreasing Denmark’s chances of victory. Bet on France to win.

The teams probably will approach their Group C finale cautiously, minimizing the likelihood of a goal-fest. Denmark won’t over-commit to attacking, even if France scores early, because Australia must beat Peru in the other group game and improve its goal difference in order to overtake the Danes for second place. France might score one or two goals but no more. Take the under.