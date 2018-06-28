Despite Success In First 81 Games, Alex Cora Thinks Red Sox Can Be Even Better

The Boston Red Sox completed their 81st game of the season with a win, beating the Los Angeles Angels 9-6 at Fenway Park.

It was the Sox’s 54th victory of the 2018 campaign, which puts them atop Major League Baseball with the Houston Astros, who also have won 54 contests.

But for Boston manager Alex Cora, his team is capable of more.

Following Wednesday’s win, Cora indicated that while he is proud of his squad, he thinks they have the ability to do much, much more.

