Devante Smith-Pelly Planning To Skip White House Visit If Capitals Win Stanley Cup

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Washington Capitals still have some work to do in order to win the Stanley Cup, but if they do win that coveted trophy, at least one player will be missing from the eventual celebration at the White House.

The Caps will have a chance to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history if they can claim Game 5 on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights. And in light of President Donald Trump disinviting the Super Bowl champion-Philadelphia Eagles from a ceremony at the White House, Washington winger Devante Smith-Pelly was asked about a possible visit to Pennsylvania Avenue if his team emerges victorious.

Smith-Pelly, who is from Canada, didn’t pull any punches when saying he would not attend.

“The things that he spews are straight-up racist and sexist,” Smith-Pelly said Wednesday, via ESPN. “Some of the things he’s said are pretty gross. I’m not too into politics, so I don’t know all his other views, but his rhetoric I definitely don’t agree with. It hasn’t come up here, but I think I already have my mind made up.”

Certainly not mincing any words.

Of course, the Caps still need to close things out before a potential visit down the road becomes a possibility for them.

But hey, seeing as D.C. stores already are promoting Caps championship apparel, can’t necessarily blame Smith-Pelly for having to think ahead a bit.