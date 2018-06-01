Did J.R. Smith Really Know Game 1 Score? Draymond Green’s Reaction Says It All

Draymond Green is an open book with giant font, so you knew his reaction to J.R. Smith’s gaffe would be priceless.

Green didn’t disappoint.

Smith inexplicably dribbled out the final seconds of regulation in a tie game Thursday night, allowing the Golden State Warriors to force overtime and cruise to a 124-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Cavs guard insisted he knew the score was tied when he rebounded George Hill’s missed free throw with 4.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That’s highly debatable — considering there’s literally video of Smith telling LeBron James, “I thought we were ahead.”

So, when Smith’s comments were relayed to Green and Stephen Curry in their postgame press conference, the Warriors teammates were similarly puzzled. (Green’s priceless reaction comes at the 1-minute mark.)

Draymond Green: “You gotta know the score.” And then wait until you see his face when he finds out J.R. Smith claimed he knew the score was tied. pic.twitter.com/WgDhgoK0NL — The Athletic (@TheAthleticSF) June 1, 2018

We’re with you, Draymond.

Green also indirectly chastised Smith for not being aware of the score, but reasoned the veteran guard may have been looking to pass to LeBron James.

Smith’s coach and teammates weren’t as kind, though: Tyronn Lue blatantly told reporters Smith thought the game was over, while James actually ended his press conference over repeated questions about Smith’s screw-up.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images