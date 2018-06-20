Did Tom Brady Take Shot At Bill Belichick? Stephen A. Smith Thinks So

Tom Brady’s interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday turned heads, mostly because the New England Patriots quarterback revealed his retirement is coming “sooner, rather than later.”

Usually, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear such comments from an athlete turning 41. It’s obvious Brady is closer to the end of his career than the beginning. But Brady has long deflected talk of his eventual retirement, and the Patriots traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers last October, so it’s somewhat startling to hear the five-time Super Bowl champion reverse course.

Stephen A. Smith even said Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take” that he believes Brady was taking a shot at Patriots coach Bill Belichick by addressing his retirement in such a manner. Brady was “feeling himself a little bit,” says Smith, who couldn’t help but think about the fallout of the Garoppolo trade and TB12’s relationship with Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft while addressing the situation.

Smith’s analysis came one day after he made it clear he had a problem with Brady’s retirement comments, which are even more interesting when you consider the cryptic comment the QB left on an ESPN Instagram post quoting his Oprah interview.

