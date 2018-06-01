Did Ty Lue Contradict J.R. Smith’s Explanation For NBA Finals Mistake?

Photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports

J.R. Smith won’t ever forget the mistake he made at the end of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard got a rebound off a missed free throw with just a few seconds left in the fourth quarter and the scored tied at 107.

Instead of shooting the ball, Smith dribbled out to the 3-point line. Time expired, the game went to overtime and the Golden State Warriors won 124-114 to take a 1-0 series lead.

It looked like Smith thought the Cavs were ahead, not tied, during that sequence at the end of regulation.

There’s really no other explanation for his actions, but he offered a different view while speaking to reporters after the game.

JR Smith: "I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off. I knew we were tied, I thought we were going to call timeout. If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me." — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 1, 2018

When asked again, Smith doubled down that knew the score and thought someone was going to call a timeout. https://t.co/cdKK7dqCYH — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 1, 2018

But here’s what Cavs coach Ty Lue told reporters about the play during his postgame press conference.

Ty Lue responds to the late game events in Game 1.#GameTime pic.twitter.com/rnuWUFF8iK — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 1, 2018

We’ve got two different explanations here, which only adds to the craziness of the situation.

What we do know is the Cavs blew a tremendous opportunity to steal a game on the road. They played a phenomenal game, and yet it still wasn’t enough.