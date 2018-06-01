Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw Takes No-Decision On Phillies’ Phantom Run

Clayton Kershaw’s return from the disabled list was memorable for what no one seemed to see.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher earned a no-decision Thursday in his team’s 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The only run he allowed came in the second inning when Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco failed to touch home plate.

How the umpires, Dodgers and everyone outside the Phillies dugout missed Franco’s misstep at the time is beyond us. He explained after the game why he pretended he scored a routine run.

“A couple guys asked me right away, ‘Did you touch home plate?’ And I was like, ‘No,'” Franco said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. “If I try to go back, I’m going to be out.”

Kershaw pitched five innings and struck out five batters in his return from an almost month-long stint on the disabled list due to biceps tendinitis. Dodger fans will be discouraged he experienced tightness in his back during the game and will undergo an MRI on Friday.

Like many a phantom, Kershaw’s return from injury might be over in a flash.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images