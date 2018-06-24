Don Sweeney Discusses What’s Next For Bruins After Ilya Kovalchuk Signs With Kings

Ilya Kovalchuk officially is back in the NHL.

The 35-year-old winger, who retired from the league after the 2012-13 season to play in the Kontinental Hockey League, inked a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

The Boston Bruins had spoken to Kovalchuk, and although general manager knew the winger had other options, he still is disappointed a deal couldn’t get done.

NESN’s Alex Kraemer caught up with Sweeney as he discussed the next plan of action for Boston moving forward in order to fill that empty winger position.

