Don Sweeney Shares Update On Bruins’ Contract Negotiations With Rick Nash

Rick Nash appears to be in no hurry to make a decision regarding his NHL future.

Despite reportedly garnering interest from a number of teams on the open market, including the Boston Bruins, Nash clearly is taking his time as he decides what’s best for he and his family.

Speaking with the media Friday, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney stressed that Nash take as much time as he needs as he contemplates what’s next.

