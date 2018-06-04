Donald Trump Cancels Eagles’ White House Visit Over National Anthem Dispute

Photo via Suchat Pederson/The News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK Images

The Philadelphia Eagles were set to visit the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their Super Bowl LII championship, but their invitation has since been rescinded.

Due to the fact that some members of the Eagles were electing not to attend the White House, President Donald Trump revoked the invitation Monday, citing the national anthem protest as the reason some Eagles were not going to attend.

Donald Trump issues a statement saying neither the #Eagles, nor team representatives, are welcome at the White House tomorrow for their Super Bowl visit. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/PXEoZ43XY0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2018

Wow.

This is the second time Trump has rescinded an invitation to a championship-winning team. He previously “revoked” the Golden State Warriors’ invite after they had already declined to attend, which is akin to uninviting someone after they say they won’t attend come to your party in high school.

Eagles owner Jeff Lurie made the choice to send a smaller group, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, in order to not put some players in a precarious position.

The Eagles held meetings with their players in recent weeks and, according to sources, Jeff Lurie didn't want to put the players in a tough spot so he decided to send a smaller contingent. Other players were going to have an optional day at the facility. Now, no trip to D.C. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 4, 2018

Former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith took to Twitter to set the record straight.

So many lies smh

Here are some facts

1. Not many people were going to go

2. No one refused to go simply because Trump “insists” folks stand for the anthem

3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military pic.twitter.com/89GUNhJ4eE — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018

But back to Trump’s statement.

First of all, it’s cowardly and manipulative for the supposed leader of the free world to care so much about whether or not players disagree with his position on a number of topics, which is their right as American citizens. Secondly, it’s worth noting that the back half of that statement reads like something out of a C-rate 1940s propaganda film. Finally, Trump’s tantrum just goes to show how ridiculous it was that NFL owners believed he would lighten up on them if they capitulated to him over the national anthem issue.

It’s also worth noting that many athletes elected not to visit the White House when Barack Obama was president and the response was not to uninvite the whole team.

In closing, we’ll let former NFL executive vice president Joe Lockhart take it away.