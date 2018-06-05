Donald Trump Has More To Say About Canceling Eagles’ White House Visit

The Philadelphia Eagles won’t be celebrating their Super Bowl LII title at the White House on Tuesday after Donald Trump rescinded their invitation.
The president, as you may expect, has some thoughts on the matter.
After issuing an official statement Monday night canceling the Eagles’ invitation and proposing an alternative event with Eagles fans to “celebrate America,” Trump followed up on his remarks Tuesday morning on Twitter.
Trump has been a fierce critic of NFL players who protest during the national anthem, insisting they stand on the field or be “fired.” The NFL recently implemented a controversial new anthem policy that gives players the option to stay in the locker room while the national anthem plays, but Trump is opposed to that, as well.
The president also listed recent championship teams — including the New England Patriots — that have visited the White House in recent years.
Trump failed to mention the Golden State Warriors, who didn’t attend the White House following their 2017 NBA title after the president pulled their invitation.
Only a small handful of Eagles players reportedly were considering visiting the nation’s capital Tuesday before Trump canceled their plans. Instead, it appears the “ceremony” will include Trump and a few fans standing around listening to patriotic songs.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP