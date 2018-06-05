Donald Trump Has More To Say About Canceling Eagles’ White House Visit

Photo via Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Philadelphia Eagles won’t be celebrating their Super Bowl LII title at the White House on Tuesday after Donald Trump rescinded their invitation.

The president, as you may expect, has some thoughts on the matter.

After issuing an official statement Monday night canceling the Eagles’ invitation and proposing an alternative event with Eagles fans to “celebrate America,” Trump followed up on his remarks Tuesday morning on Twitter.

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Trump has been a fierce critic of NFL players who protest during the national anthem, insisting they stand on the field or be “fired.” The NFL recently implemented a controversial new anthem policy that gives players the option to stay in the locker room while the national anthem plays, but Trump is opposed to that, as well.

The president also listed recent championship teams — including the New England Patriots — that have visited the White House in recent years.

We have had many Championship teams recently at the White House including the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, Alabama and Clemson National Champions, and many others. National Anthem & more great music today at 3:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

….@NASCAR and Champion @MartinTruex_Jr were recently at the White House. It was a great day for a great sport! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Trump failed to mention the Golden State Warriors, who didn’t attend the White House following their 2017 NBA title after the president pulled their invitation.

Only a small handful of Eagles players reportedly were considering visiting the nation’s capital Tuesday before Trump canceled their plans. Instead, it appears the “ceremony” will include Trump and a few fans standing around listening to patriotic songs.