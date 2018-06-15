Donald Trump Thanks Robert Kraft Via Twitter For ‘Excellent Advice’

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Donald Trump gave Robert Kraft a public shoutout Friday.

Trump thanked people on Twitter for their compliments regarding North America’s successful bid to host the 2026 World Cup. The president said he “worked hard” to help bring the soccer spectacle to the United States, Canada and Mexico, and also acknowledged Kraft’s involvement in the effort.

Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada. I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Kraft, owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots and MLS’ New England Revolution, became honorary chairman of the United bid last July. He worked to obtain U.S. government support and helped gain the support of federations, per ESPN.com.

The joint North American bid won the right to host the 2026 World Cup at a FIFA association member vote in Moscow on Wednesday. It easily beat Morocco’s bid, 134-65.