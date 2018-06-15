Donald Trump Thanks Robert Kraft Via Twitter For ‘Excellent Advice’

Donald Trump gave Robert Kraft a public shoutout Friday.
Trump thanked people on Twitter for their compliments regarding North America’s successful bid to host the 2026 World Cup. The president said he “worked hard” to help bring the soccer spectacle to the United States, Canada and Mexico, and also acknowledged Kraft’s involvement in the effort.
Kraft, owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots and MLS’ New England Revolution, became honorary chairman of the United bid last July. He worked to obtain U.S. government support and helped gain the support of federations, per ESPN.com.
The joint North American bid won the right to host the 2026 World Cup at a FIFA association member vote in Moscow on Wednesday. It easily beat Morocco’s bid, 134-65.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP