Donovan Mitchell Takes Direct Shot At Ben Simmons Ahead Of NBA Awards

Most celebrities and athletes alike arrive to award shows in a limousine or some other kind of fancy vehicle.

Donovan Mitchell, however, opted for a different approach Monday night in Santa Monica.

The Utah Jazz guard arrived to the 2018 NBA Awards in a van that featured a blatant shot at fellow Rookie of the Year finalist Ben Simmons.

Look what this man rolled up in 👀 🕷#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/U4BFF5gvun — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 25, 2018

In the midst of putting together a fantastic rookie campaign, Mitchell frequently took jabs at Simmons being included in the Rookie of the Year race considering the Philadelphia 76era guard was not a part of the 2017 draft class.

Despite Mitchell’s valiant efforts, Simmons maintained his rookie status throughout the 2017-18 campaign, and if all goes as expected, the Sixers star will take home the hardware Monday night.

