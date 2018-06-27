Don’t Ask Richard Jefferson About Those LeBron James-To-Lakers Rumors

LeBron James may gain some new teammates this summer, but it appears he’s losing an old friend.

Well … kind of.

As the world waits with baited breath for James to decide whether he’ll opt into the final year of his Cleveland Cavaliers contract or hit free agency to sign with a new team, NBA journeyman Richard Jefferson has an important announcement to make: He and LeBron are no longer friends.

Here’s the (totally tongue-in-cheek) declaration Jefferson made Wednesday on Snapchat:

Richard Jefferson has an announcement to make 😂 pic.twitter.com/cv4xVRhLi6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 27, 2018

Richard doesn’t need you anymore, LeBron.

We don’t blame Jefferson here: Reports of James favoring the Los Angeles Lakers have picked up in recent weeks, and the L.A. native probably is tired of all the questions about his ex-Cavs teammate’s future.

Jefferson is about to become a free agent himself after spending the 2017-18 season with the Denver Nuggets, so maybe he’ll “rekindle” his relationship with James once the NBA superstar picks his next destination.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images